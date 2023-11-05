ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $103.96.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.