Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.