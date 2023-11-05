Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Critical Survey

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and Marston’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.72 billion 0.78 $115.78 million $7.39 9.03 Marston’s N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -4.61

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Marston’s. Marston’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Marston’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jack in the Box and Marston’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 11 6 0 2.28 Marston’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus price target of $92.05, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Marston’s.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marston’s pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Jack in the Box pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marston’s pays out -73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marston’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Marston’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 8.99% -18.39% 4.48% Marston’s N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Marston’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

