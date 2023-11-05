JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

