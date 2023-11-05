JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
