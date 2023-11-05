JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.69 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

