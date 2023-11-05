JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $14.40 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

