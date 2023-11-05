JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IJT stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

