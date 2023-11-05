JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $74,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.