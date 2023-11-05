JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

