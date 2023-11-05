JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $900.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

