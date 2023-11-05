JMP Securities Trims BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price to $8.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $825.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

About BrightSpire Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

