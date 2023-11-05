JMP Securities Trims BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price to $8.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $825.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.