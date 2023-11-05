John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Up 0.9%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 1,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

