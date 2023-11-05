Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.62). Approximately 21,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.60).

Journeo Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,264.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.71.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

