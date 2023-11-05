Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $140,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

