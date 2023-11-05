Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

