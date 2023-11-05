Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Kimberly-Clark worth $172,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.