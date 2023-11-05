KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $499.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.18. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $318.76 and a 1-year high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.