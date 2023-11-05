Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

