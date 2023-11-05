Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €53.88 ($57.32) and last traded at €53.38 ($56.79). Approximately 220,202 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.38 ($55.72).

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

See Also

