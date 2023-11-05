Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,221,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709,426 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. comprises about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.81% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. worth $1,356,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. 3,803,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

