Kraft Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

