Kraft Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

