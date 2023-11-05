Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $19.97 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 17.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.