Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $75.46. 1,702,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

