Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $716,880,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,850,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 3,500,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,239. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.