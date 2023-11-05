Kraft Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 61.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $266,466,000 after buying an additional 351,919 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 5,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $215,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

