Kraft Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,121,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

