Kraft Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

