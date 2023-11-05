Kraft Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.3% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 367,037 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

