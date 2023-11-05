Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kraft Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

