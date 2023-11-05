Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 42,286 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 23.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 263,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

