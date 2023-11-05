Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 12.0% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 303,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

