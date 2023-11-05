Kraft Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,555,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,316. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

