L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

