Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

