Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 1,139,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,886. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

