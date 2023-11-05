Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $170.10 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

