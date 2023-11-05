Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.0% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.91. 3,156,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,333. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

