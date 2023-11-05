Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

