Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

