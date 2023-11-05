Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

