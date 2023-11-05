LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

TREE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 73.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

