LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

