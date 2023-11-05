Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

