Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.11 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.