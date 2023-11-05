Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.