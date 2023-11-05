Lincoln National Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

