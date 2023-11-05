Lincoln National Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $498.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.05 and its 200-day moving average is $481.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

