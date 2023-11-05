Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,987 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

